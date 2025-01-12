However, unlike Thailand, our problems are ideologically driven socioeconomic policies that are out of sync with economically successful countries.
LETTER: Impediments to growth
Jake Morris makes good points regarding protection/import substitution and tariff protection policies (“Import substitution works for other countries, but somehow not for SA,” January 9).
Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE
JAKE MORRIS: Import substitution works for other countries, but somehow not for SA
