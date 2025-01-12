Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Impediments to growth

12 January 2025 - 14:22
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Jake Morris makes good points regarding protection/import substitution and tariff protection policies (“Import substitution works for other countries, but somehow not for SA,” January 9).

However, unlike Thailand, our problems are ideologically driven socioeconomic policies that are out of sync with economically successful countries.

I cannot recall any SA legislation (in at least the last 10 years) that actively seeks to boost business. Most, if not all, business legislation and policies have been a direct impediment to business growth. Examples include BEE, the Mining Charter, the national minimum wage, affirmative action, employment equity — now soon to become racial quotas.

We cannot even begin to talk about complex issues such as import substitution until we get the basic business principles correct. This will not happen until less than 50% of the voting population votes for the ANC/EFF/MK party bloc.

We are still some way from there, unfortunately.

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

JAKE MORRIS: Import substitution works for other countries, but somehow not for SA

The same constraints that stifle import substitution will stifle export-orientated policies
Opinion
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
VEDHAN SINGH: ANC’s greed, opulence and ...
Opinion
2.
ArcelorMittal SA’s collapse highlights need for ...
Opinion
3.
WILLIAM GUMEDE: Strategies for a green economy in ...
Opinion
4.
JAKE MORRIS: Import substitution works for other ...
Opinion
5.
CHRIS THURMAN: Finding comfort processing grief ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

JAKE MORRIS: Import substitution works for other countries, but somehow not for ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.