Is the drop in JSE listings from 600 to 280 indicative that our economy is primarily driven by goods and not services?
If so, what is the implication for SA in terms of the Brics bloc and the African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa), particularly with US president-elect Donald Trump’s stance on tariffs?
Phuthela Myeni Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Driven by goods and not services?
What is the implication for SA in terms of the Brics bloc and Agoa?
I refer to your editorial opinion on the outlook for the JSE (“Turning the delisting tide,” January 9).
Phuthela Myeni
Via BusinessLIVE
EDITORIAL: Turning the delisting tide
