Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Driven by goods and not services?

What is the implication for SA in terms of the Brics bloc and Agoa?

12 January 2025 - 14:22
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

I refer to your editorial opinion on the outlook for the JSE (“Turning the delisting tide,” January 9).

Is the drop in JSE listings from 600 to 280 indicative that our economy is primarily driven by goods and not services?

If so, what is the implication for SA in terms of the Brics bloc and the African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa), particularly with US president-elect Donald Trump’s stance on tariffs?

Phuthela Myeni
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

EDITORIAL: Turning the delisting tide

The more fundamental problem has been the dearth of new listings
Opinion
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
VEDHAN SINGH: ANC’s greed, opulence and ...
Opinion
2.
ArcelorMittal SA’s collapse highlights need for ...
Opinion
3.
WILLIAM GUMEDE: Strategies for a green economy in ...
Opinion
4.
JAKE MORRIS: Import substitution works for other ...
Opinion
5.
CHRIS THURMAN: Finding comfort processing grief ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

JSE’s retention project gets off to slow start

Companies / Financial Services

EDITORIAL: Turning the JSE tide

Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Turning the delisting tide

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.