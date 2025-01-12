Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A question about Capitec’s board makeup

The bank’s board does not reflect its mainly black client base

12 January 2025 - 14:23
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Stephen Cranston’s most recent column refers (“Book paints true picture of Capitec execs in tale of competence”, January 9).

One knows about the stellar rise of Capitec in SA’s banking sector. Its great success was driven by demand for cheaper banking and e-banking services.

TJ Strydom’s Stalking Giants is a good read. While the Capitec executives are wallowing in their large swimming pools on their ostentatious Stellenbosch wine farms, surrounded by other SA business executives of similar ilk, one has to ask: is Capitec Bank’s board executive representative of its clients, who are mainly black?

One is pleasantly surprised to see Santi Botha as chair!

Eckehardt Ficinus
Dunkeld

