One knows about the stellar rise of Capitec in SA’s banking sector. Its great success was driven by demand for cheaper banking and e-banking services.
TJ Strydom’s Stalking Giants is a good read. While the Capitec executives are wallowing in their large swimming pools on their ostentatious Stellenbosch wine farms, surrounded by other SA business executives of similar ilk, one has to ask: is Capitec Bank’s board executive representative of its clients, who are mainly black?
One is pleasantly surprised to see Santi Botha as chair!
Eckehardt Ficinus Dunkeld
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: A question about Capitec’s board makeup
The bank’s board does not reflect its mainly black client base
Stephen Cranston’s most recent column refers (“Book paints true picture of Capitec execs in tale of competence”, January 9).
One knows about the stellar rise of Capitec in SA’s banking sector. Its great success was driven by demand for cheaper banking and e-banking services.
TJ Strydom’s Stalking Giants is a good read. While the Capitec executives are wallowing in their large swimming pools on their ostentatious Stellenbosch wine farms, surrounded by other SA business executives of similar ilk, one has to ask: is Capitec Bank’s board executive representative of its clients, who are mainly black?
One is pleasantly surprised to see Santi Botha as chair!
Eckehardt Ficinus
Dunkeld
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
STEPHEN CRANSTON: Book paints true picture of Capitec execs in tale of competence
Capitec restores accounts of Zim exemption permit holders
Asset management behemoth hails Capitec’s growth
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
STEPHEN CRANSTON: Book paints true picture of Capitec execs in tale of ...
Capitec restores accounts of Zim exemption permit holders
Asset management behemoth hails Capitec’s growth
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.