The risks associated with “owning” a home built on communal land are not taken into consideration in the context of customary marriage, which in some cases places women at a disadvantage in terms of estate planning.
A home in a rural area is a “buffer” against unemployment, when individuals are unable to settle bank home loans or keep up with municipal rates. Based on SA’s projected GDP growth, unemployment rates and demand in some areas, how is this likely to influence home ownership trends and the financial viability of municipalities in SA over the long term?
Is this model, with building RDP houses, a viable model to combat homelessness?
Phuthela Myeni
LETTER: Women at risk over communal land homes
Jabulani Sikhakhane’s most recent column refers (“Where is home for black South Africans?”, January 8).
Phuthela Myeni
Via BusinessLIVE
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Where is home for black South Africans?
