LETTER: Women at risk over communal land homes

08 January 2025 - 17:59
Jabulani Sikhakhane’s most recent column refers (“Where is home for black South Africans?”, January 8).

The risks associated with “owning” a home built on communal land are not taken into consideration in the context of customary marriage, which in some cases places women at a disadvantage in terms of estate planning.

A home in a rural area is a “buffer” against unemployment, when individuals are unable to settle bank home loans or keep up with municipal rates. Based on SA’s projected GDP growth, unemployment rates and demand in some areas, how is this likely to influence home ownership trends and the financial viability of municipalities in SA over the long term?

Is this model, with building RDP houses, a viable model to combat homelessness?

Phuthela Myeni
Via BusinessLIVE

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Where is home for black South Africans?

An interesting study would be one on black professionals with one foot in the city and the other in a rural area
