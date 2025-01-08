LETTER: The height of insanity

The same principle applies to every other state-owned enterprise, municipality and entity that is run by deployed cadres without appropriate skills, competence or ability.
As Helmoed Römer Heitman states, “the damage [to the SA National Defence Force] has been done by mismanagement, neglect and incompetence by the state” (“The SANDF is broken; this is how to fix it”, January 8).
The same principle applies to every other state-owned enterprise, municipality and entity that is run by deployed cadres without appropriate skills, competence or ability.
There is no turning point from this endeavour as there is no will on the part of the state to change the status quo. Essentially, we are faced with the “height of insanity” day in and day out.
Dylan Allison
Via BusinessLIVE
HELMOED RÖMER HEITMAN: The SANDF is broken; this is how to fix it
Cash-strapped SANDF ‘helpless on ground, in air, at sea’
