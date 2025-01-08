LETTER: Racial policies slash growth

How can the country grow when a whole race of people with a history of entrepreneurship, productivity and skills are discriminated against by government?
The mining and industry that drove SA’s growth in the 20th century is sitting in the doldrums because of unrealistic policies, such as being forced to give away 30% of their shares.
Hiring and procurement is hamstrung by discriminatory policies based on race, making it extremely difficult to run a business with the freedom they need. Hence the dismal growth over the past 30 years, when we have so much potential under the ground.
Look at state-owned enterprises such as Eskom, Transnet and SA Airways, which are all teetering on collapse because ticking boxes is prioritised over skills when it comes to employing people.
Our universities and technical schools are churning out graduates for overseas countries, just as the Irish did in the 20th century, because white graduates cannot see a future in a country that discriminates against them on the basis of their skin colour.
About 80% of the engineers who graduate in SA are white. Yet the ANC is chasing them out the country. They come home to lie on the beach and visit their parents at Christmas.
The US did not tell Elon Musk that he could not get government contracts or loans, or could only hire a certain previously disadvantaged category of people, or had to give them free shares if he wanted to start companies.
Milton Friedman once said: “One of the great mistakes is to judge policies and programmes by their intentions rather than their results.”
Rob Tiffin Cape Town
