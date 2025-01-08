LETTER: Paramedics adhered to emergency protocols

Managing complex accident scenes requires co-operation between all emergency medical service (EMS) providers to prioritise patients’ best interests. From the writer’s perspective, we can appreciate the distress of witnessing a loved one in a traumatic situation, but it is essential to recognise that EMS personnel are specially trained to follow established emergency protocols to ensure patient safety.
Netcare 911 received a call for emergency assistance at 18.15pm from an off-duty intermediate life support (ILS) practitioner at the scene. The practitioner wasn’t affiliated with Netcare 911 and is employed by another EMS company. Our response vehicle, RV28, was dispatched to the scene and the Netcare 911 Advanced Life Support paramedic arrived at 18.32pm.
First responders assessed the patient’s injury as potentially serious, requiring a higher level of care than the ambulance crews on the scene were equipped to provide. In terms of patient safety it was therefore appropriate to wait for an advanced life support crew to arrive to carefully remove the patient from the vehicle without causing further injury.
Regarding the discussion about the receiving hospital, the family was advised that Netcare Sunninghill Hospital was closest, most appropriate medical facility to transport the patient to, as it is widely known to be a Trauma Society of SA-accredited trauma centre. However, when the family opted for Life Carstenhof, their wishes were respected.
Regarding the alleged altercation between the off-duty ILS and Sanral personnel, it was reported that Sanral asked the patient be moved to reopen a lane. The off-duty ILS refused, prioritising the patient’s stabilisation and safety. Netcare 911 cannot be accountable for interactions involving non-affiliated personnel, and adhered to all appropriate protocols to ensure patient safety.
The patient was not held unnecessarily; the other ambulances managed additional patients and our ambulance efficiently facilitated the patient’s transport. Protocol adherence, particularly in handling traumatic injuries, necessitated waiting for an ambulance to avoid compromising the patient’s health.
Craig Grindell MD, Netcare 911
LETTER: Paramedics adhered to emergency protocols
Correct and established procedures are vital at accident scenes and in emergencies
Luyolo Mkentane’s recent column refers (“Unseemly tactics at accident scene boost case for NHI”, January 7).
Craig Grindell
MD, Netcare 911
LUYOLO MKENTANE: Unseemly tactics at accident scene boost case for NHI
