Transnet incapability due to BEE appointments has created more road freight, worsening the poor state of the roads. This, coupled with a useless communist mining minister, Gwede Mantashe, will cause more miners to throw in the towel.
That, my friends, extinguishes any glimmer of hope for the economy. And don’t forget about our government of national unity agriculture minister, John Steenhuisen, who is still grappling with the differences between sugar cane and Mainstay.
Wayne de Jager Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Why there’s no hope for the economy
Gwede Mantashe will cause more miners to throw in the towel
The lights are on in SA only because of load reduction due to solar installation, not due to our electricity minister (“Revival or mirage — is SA on the brink of success?”, January 6).
Wayne de Jager
Via BusinessLIVE
