LETTER: Stop the drunkenness

06 January 2025 - 16:20
Reading SA newspapers is not for the faint-hearted. But the one thing that keeps cropping up is overindulgence in alcohol.

Hospital casualty wards are full of patients with stabbings and gunshot wounds and victims of car accidents that are directly attributable to excessive alcohol consumption. 

Even airline pilots are now seeking action on hooliganism by drunk passengers. They drink the free alcohol in the business class lounges, get on the plane three sheets to the wind and then want more free alcohol. If they don’t get their way they start a fracas on board.

Gender-based violence is rife in SA and much of it is undoubtedly alcohol related. Pity the poor women and children who live in these household with alcoholics.

Police are having a hard time policing beaches, where it is illegal to bring alcohol yet the public find many ways to do so. One was even caught with booze in a baby’s bottles!

During Covid-19, when alcohol was banned, all these statistics dropped dramatically. We are certainly our worst enemy when we drink in SA.

Why are we so childish that we can’t limit our intake? Do we need more classes at schools teaching about the ravages of alcohol? As a nation we are not disciplined any more. Anything goes.

Barbie Sandler
Constantia

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

