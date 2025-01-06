Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Odds are against SMMEs

06 January 2025 - 16:03
Taxes make it hard for SMMEs to build capital. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Taxes make it hard for SMMEs to build capital. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Acting editor Tiisetso Motsoeneng’s column refers (“Revival or mirage — is SA on the brink of success?”, January 6).

Due to the excessive tax paid (to fund the ANC’s social and racial excesses) by business generally and small business specifically, it is almost impossible for SMMEs to accumulate capital.

Apart from taxes such as VAT and UIF, there is 27% tax on profits and a 20% tax on dividends — never mind any capital gains tax if a business person wants to liquidate an underperforming asset to invest in new plant. We all know our interest rates are too high, so to borrow money to buy plant/equipment (especially from Europe) is extremely expensive.

This all culminates in a huge problem for capital-intensive SMMEs such as those in manufacturing, as it is so difficult to accumulate sufficient capital to reinvest, even if one’s existing business is profitable. Add on all the SA peculiarities such as BEE, employment equity, bargaining councils, the minimum wage and dysfunctional municipalities, and expansion in manufacturing is virtually impossible in a slow or no growth environment.

From an overall tax perspective the SA tax take is about 27% of GDP, whereas in all other African states it averages about 17%. Combine all of this with our terrible, infantile politicians, who have no clue how SMMEs work, and we are in big trouble.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is convening a form of business Codesa, and not one businessperson is on his advisory panel. It is the best example of the Dunning-Kruger effect I have yet witnessed.

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

NOBUNTU HLAZO-WEBSTER: The ANC’s neglect of SMMEs is holding SA’s economy back

Small and medium-sized enterprises deserve a department truly committed to their growth
Opinion
1 month ago

BRIGITTE BURNETT: GNU opportunity to raise green financing, so let’s act now

Unity government provides unique opportunity to lock down the finance needed to fund SA’s developmental agenda
Opinion
3 months ago

ANDILE NTINGI: Consolidation of SMME legislation must usher in real service not rhetoric

Struggling entrepreneurs are counting on a law to make a difference in the lives of SMME owners
Opinion
4 months ago

LETTER: Ask small business owners about jobs

Efficient labour market is result of efficient business environment for SMMEs
Opinion
6 months ago
