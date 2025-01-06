Opinion / Letters

LETTER: GNU doesn’t inspire trust

The ANC remains in charge — the other parties are just a smokescreen

06 January 2025 - 15:50
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/GINASANDERS
Picture: 123RF/GINASANDERS

Sorry, I’m not feeling Tiisetso Motsoeneng’s positive vibes (“Revival or mirage — is SA on the brink of success?”, January 6).

The private sector has spoken. They will not throw their cash at a country run by thieves and useless criminals, also known as ANC cadres.

The government of national unity (GNU) is not enough to inspire trust. The ANC cobbled the GNU together in its frenzy to remain in power, after having received a snot klap in the elections.

Had the DA stood firm and refused to anoint Cyril Ramaphosa as president unless it got all of the economic cluster portfolios, things could have looked far rosier by now. Unfortunately that did not happen.

The ANC remains in charge — the other parties are just a smokescreen. That’s why the private sector is not fully invested. I pray that it stands firm and deprives the ANC of the oxygen that keeps it alive — taxpayer money.

Andrea Robertson
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Revival or mirage — is SA on the brink of success?

Economic indicators paint a picture of cautious optimism
Opinion
11 hours ago

Deputy president says GNU not ‘ideal scenario’ for ANC

Paul Mashatile was addressing the SACP’s fifth special national congress
National
3 weeks ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: GNU in spotlight as ANC leadership battle heats up

Two-horse race between Paul Mashatile and Fikile Mbalula is expected
Opinion
3 weeks ago

EDITORIAL: The year of high hopes and harsh realities

The upside surprises — the end of load-shedding and the GNU — have provided reason for optimism
Opinion
3 weeks ago

PETER BRUCE: The end of the ANC can’t happen soon enough

If you’re convinced Zille and De Klerk planned an ANC-killing GNU coalition 30 years ago you’re probably beyond comforting
Opinion
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: Festive season Transnet news just a ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Revival or mirage — is SA on ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
SIMON BARBER: Dystopian 1930s’ novel offers ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
GHALEB CACHALIA: I’ve resolved to stop dimming my ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
ANDREW BATEMAN: State-owned retail bank will do ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Why does astute Helen Zille still defend GNU?

Opinion / Letters

Taxpayers to foot R239m bill for GNU’s additional ministers and deputies

National

ALEXANDER PARKER: Double down on reform or 30-year drift will continue

Opinion / Columnists

HILARY JOFFE: Stuck government is biggest bar to growth

Opinion / Columnists

LETTER: A government of national disunity

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.