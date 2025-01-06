The private sector has spoken. They will not throw their cash at a country run by thieves and useless criminals, also known as ANC cadres.
The government of national unity (GNU) is not enough to inspire trust. The ANC cobbled the GNU together in its frenzy to remain in power, after having received a snot klap in the elections.
Had the DA stood firm and refused to anoint Cyril Ramaphosa as president unless it got all of the economic cluster portfolios, things could have looked far rosier by now. Unfortunately that did not happen.
The ANC remains in charge — the other parties are just a smokescreen. That’s why the private sector is not fully invested. I pray that it stands firm and deprives the ANC of the oxygen that keeps it alive — taxpayer money.
Andrea Robertson
LETTER: GNU doesn’t inspire trust
The ANC remains in charge — the other parties are just a smokescreen
Andrea Robertson
Via BusinessLIVE
