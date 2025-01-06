A family member reacts at a funeral for mayor of the temporarily occupied town of Dniprorudne, in Bucha, Ukraine, December 5 2024. Picture: REUTERS/ALINA SMUTKO
Brutal wars, leaving a trail of scorched earth behind, and attacks on the vulnerable public are the tragic links between 2024 and 2025. Add the elements of fake news and divisive rhetoric from politicians and you have a recipe to radicalise the minds of ideologists, vulnerable and unbalanced individuals and sick souls, creating a vicious circle of blood in the streets.
It is also an attack on our way of living. My heart goes out to all the people affected by wars and by these senseless acts of violence. The world is in dire need of leaders with wisdom and inclusive world views. It is not the time for isolationism and narrow nationalism. We need globalists.
History has taught us that bombs may be effective against women and children, but are ineffective against ideas and aspirations. Mere walls are outdated concepts in an interconnected world.
Furthermore, it is always counterproductive to mix religion and politics, and I include the US. We did that in SA, with terrible consequences.
Dawie Jacobs Pretoria
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Globalists needed to end wars
Brutal wars, leaving a trail of scorched earth behind, and attacks on the vulnerable public are the tragic links between 2024 and 2025. Add the elements of fake news and divisive rhetoric from politicians and you have a recipe to radicalise the minds of ideologists, vulnerable and unbalanced individuals and sick souls, creating a vicious circle of blood in the streets.
It is also an attack on our way of living. My heart goes out to all the people affected by wars and by these senseless acts of violence. The world is in dire need of leaders with wisdom and inclusive world views. It is not the time for isolationism and narrow nationalism. We need globalists.
History has taught us that bombs may be effective against women and children, but are ineffective against ideas and aspirations. Mere walls are outdated concepts in an interconnected world.
Furthermore, it is always counterproductive to mix religion and politics, and I include the US. We did that in SA, with terrible consequences.
Dawie Jacobs
Pretoria
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Why there’s no hope for the economy
CARTOON: Trump looms in 2025
CLYDE RUSSELL: Contrarian commodity scenarios for 2025
SIMON BARBER: Dystopian 1930s’ novel offers shades of Trump’s US
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.