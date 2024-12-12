Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Why does astute Helen Zille still defend GNU?

Even Zille seems prepared for the DA to be part of a government that leaves SA economically stagnant

12 December 2024 - 16:34
Helen Zille. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/MISHA JORDAAN
Helen Zille. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/MISHA JORDAAN

I refer to Peter Bruce’s most recent column, “The end of the ANC can’t happen soon enough,” (December 12.)

Now that the relatively honourable struggle credentials of the ANC have been destroyed by decades of that party’s deplorable, immoral and retrogressive governance of our country, it is hardly surprising that there are growing calls for its demise. 

In a recent TV interview, Helen Zille displayed her astute insight into the multitude of desperate problems facing our nation and clear-eyed perceptions of how those problems could be solved.  

Referring specifically to the appalling state of our education and health sectors and the conflict within the government of national unity (GNU) over the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act and National Health Insurance proposals, she suggested that if only the ANC "would get out of the way” and the DA was able to implement its policies both sectors could flourish. The implication was clearly that in all spheres of governance the ANC is an obstacle to the advancement of the nation’s wellbeing. 

Sadly though, Zille continues to defend what she refuses to acknowledge as a GNU, but refers to as a coalition, and seems unable to concede that the DA should never have trusted the ANC to abide by the original statement of intent and later GNU agreement to use the “clearing house” in good faith. 

Even she, as the “de facto” leader of the DA, seems prepared to for her party  to be part of a government that leaves the nation in a state of economic stagnancy, service delivery inertness, and rising crime and corruption, subject to never-ending  “processes that are still unfolding”. It is a government that is a source of embarrassment to most South Africans. 

If Zille really wants the ANC to “get out of the way” she should lead her party out of the GNU, isolate the ANC politically, reunite with the Multi Party Charter participants and focus on forming a competitive political establishment that gains enough electoral votes to govern, with or without a rehabilitated ANC.

Pussyfooting around with words no longer cuts it. 

David Gant 
Kenilworth

