A view of the operation to send supplies to the Stilfontein miners. Picture: SAPS
The damaging and false “tragedy of the commons” narrative has been especially successful, unfortunately, when it comes to artisanal and small-scale mining, as demonstrated by Michael Blain’s letter (“Artisanal mining confusion”, November 20).
Artisanal and small-scale mining is not an inherently crude, dangerous or criminal activity. It is often a traditional and continual form of material collection necessary to meet human needs.
Illegal, criminal and dangerous mining can be at any scale and degree of technological sophistication. I would argue that a large-scale mine that does not have local free and prior informed consent is crude and dangerous, even if it is “legal”.
If there is an argument that mining for material needs is inherently criminal, the same argument must hold true that being a human who is reliant on Earth materials is inherently criminal, which is outlandish (pun intended).
We all rely on the material world — let’s stop stigmatising the poor, and those (increasingly limited) who don’t fit within junior/major structures that are dominant in (and come from within) the Western world.
Cassia Johnson PhD student, University of Exeter Camborne School of Mines
LETTER: Stop chiding illegal miners
Artisanal and small-scale mining is not an inherently crude, dangerous or criminal activity
Cassia Johnson
PhD student, University of Exeter Camborne School of Mines
