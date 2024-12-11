LETTER: Reports point to genocide

A view from the session on the day the International Court of Justice (ICJ) rule on Gaza genocide case against Israel made by South Africa in the Hague, the Netherlands on January 26, 2024. Picture: Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images
David Wolpert has given Business Day readers a flimsy, unconvincing argument on why Israel is not committing genocide in Gaza. (“There is no Israeli genocide”, December 3).
Before putting pen to paper Wolpert should have studied the contents of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention & Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, read the genocidal comments made by numerous Israeli leaders, and viewed television reports of daily genocidal carnage perpetrated by the Israeli Defence Force.
Two days after Wolpert’s letter appeared Amnesty International released a comprehensive 294-page report on the Israeli genocide in Gaza. I strongly recommend he reads it. In October 2023 the US-based legal advocacy group Centre for Constitutional Rights made it clear that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. The centre also criticised the US for its complicity in the genocide.
In March Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur for Palestine, issued a report that concluded that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. Moreover, 13 states have joined or indicated their intention to join SA in its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.
Amos Goldberg, an Israeli historian and holocaust specialist at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, has said in an interview with the French paper, Le Monde: “What is happening in Gaza is a genocide.”
Those who commit genocide or who aid and abet genocide or who support genocide are highly unlikely to admit to this crime.
Gunvant Govindjee Ormonde
