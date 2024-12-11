LETTER: Correcting critical theory ideas

There are many critical theories, but all of them are critical of metanarratives (such as Marxism or liberalism) and the idea that there is only one truth. Feminist theories fall within the school of critical theory and as such theorise the complexities of gender oppression and its intersections with race, class, disability and sexuality. Central to many of these theories is the notion of structural inequalities and oppression.
Radical feminist theory is, for example, critical of liberalism because of its blind spots about structural inequality. The notion of equal opportunities in which everyone is on the same starting line overlooks disadvantage, whether it be racial or gender disadvantage. If two athletes are asked to run the same race but one is an Olympic athlete and the other a local athlete, the Olympian will win every time. Liberalism overlooks difference and therefore does not consider how people are positioned socially and economically, and exposed to past discrimination.
Feminist theories raise consciousness about injustice and inequality (they do not brainwash people) to find solutions for social injustices. Do we not want our students to engage with theories that will make them think critically so that they can make a difference in the world? Relying on “standpoint theory” feminists call for self-reflexivity to become aware of how our values influence the research process. We reject the notion of “objectivity” at a distance.
Feminist critical theorists acknowledge their value systems for the sake of greater objectivity. It is the blind spots of those who do not acknowledge their own value systems that cause some to see a threat in critical theory.
Prof Amanda Gouws Department of political science, Stellenbosch University
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Correcting critical theory ideas
I am a feminist theorist and hence feel the need to correct some of Prof Nicola de Jager’s ideas about critical theory (“Critical theory is not critical thinking, but can be a totalising ideology”, November 29).
There are many critical theories, but all of them are critical of metanarratives (such as Marxism or liberalism) and the idea that there is only one truth. Feminist theories fall within the school of critical theory and as such theorise the complexities of gender oppression and its intersections with race, class, disability and sexuality. Central to many of these theories is the notion of structural inequalities and oppression.
Radical feminist theory is, for example, critical of liberalism because of its blind spots about structural inequality. The notion of equal opportunities in which everyone is on the same starting line overlooks disadvantage, whether it be racial or gender disadvantage. If two athletes are asked to run the same race but one is an Olympic athlete and the other a local athlete, the Olympian will win every time. Liberalism overlooks difference and therefore does not consider how people are positioned socially and economically, and exposed to past discrimination.
Feminist theories raise consciousness about injustice and inequality (they do not brainwash people) to find solutions for social injustices. Do we not want our students to engage with theories that will make them think critically so that they can make a difference in the world? Relying on “standpoint theory” feminists call for self-reflexivity to become aware of how our values influence the research process. We reject the notion of “objectivity” at a distance.
Feminist critical theorists acknowledge their value systems for the sake of greater objectivity. It is the blind spots of those who do not acknowledge their own value systems that cause some to see a threat in critical theory.
Prof Amanda Gouws
Department of political science, Stellenbosch University
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.