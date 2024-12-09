President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: BRENTON GEACH/GALLO IMAGES
I see President Cyril Ramaphosa is to get a generous increase in salary. Wouldn’t it be great if he said: I can’t change the wheels turning, but I would like to give my increase to the minister of education to use for teachers’ salaries, or for building new schools, or for eradicating pit toilets?
This is a billionaire who has casually stuffed millions of dollars into his couch at home. He doesn’t need the excess, and nor do the other fat cats in parliament. So how about it. Mr President and fellow MPs? Wouldn’t that be a great Christmas gesture?
There would have to be the usual checks and balances, but do some good for your country. As president John F Kennedy said: “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.”
That would be a great start to 2025.
Barbie Sandler Constantia
LETTER: Ramaphosa should give his raise to teachers
