LETTER: Mashele tritely dismisses climate threat

09 December 2024 - 17:06
Lungile Mashele’s commentary in her most recent column amounted to a trite dismissal of the escalating threat of climate change (“Eco-fascists throw authoritarianism and racism into the mix”, December 5).

Whether the protesters Mashele refers to had science degrees or not, their protest was informed by reputable scientists under the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and other scientific panels.

The consequences of climate change are hitting developing nations hardest. Heartfelt pleas for action at COP29 came not from ignorant housewives but from island nations threatened by rising oceans, from South American, Asian and African leaders whose nations have been devastated by droughts, floods and fires leading to wide-scale food shortages, displacement and despair.

Racism is indeed playing out in this scenario. Not in the protests, but as the mostly white developed countries sanctimoniously instruct developing nations to transform to low-carbon economies while withholding the funds they need to do so.

Ethical responsibility

Nations with the highest carbon emissions that have benefited most from burning fossil fuel in past decades, have a clear ethical responsibility to divert a fraction of their profits to enable developing countries to attain a fair standard of living through low-carbon technologies. They are failing in their responsibility, and must be held to account.

We are running out of time. Can we be serious about the crises we are facing, and focus on who the perpetrators of these crises really are?

Bridget Pitt
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LUNGILE MASHELE: Eco-fascists throw authoritarianism and racism into the mix

Though they have legitimate concerns, their solutions are often extreme and grounded in hatred of other groups
Opinion
4 days ago

What SA really wants out of the G20

A 30-page concept document outlines SA’s views, including the need to address inequality and ensure economic sustainability
National
9 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: Green momentum falters, but not for long

No-one in their right mind doubts that renewable energy is the way of the future
Opinion
1 week ago

Sharks vs the economy

Why scientists believe swimming in a sea with sharks will bring prosperity
Features
2 weeks ago

DAVID BUCKHAM: COP29 — a dangerous distraction to appease the Western conscience

The conference is inherently hypocritical, allowing the narrative to be manipulated to suit agendas
Opinion
2 weeks ago
