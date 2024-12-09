Whether the protesters Mashele refers to had science degrees or not, their protest was informed by reputable scientists under the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and other scientific panels.
LETTER: Mashele tritely dismisses climate threat
Lungile Mashele’s commentary in her most recent column amounted to a trite dismissal of the escalating threat of climate change (“Eco-fascists throw authoritarianism and racism into the mix”, December 5).
Whether the protesters Mashele refers to had science degrees or not, their protest was informed by reputable scientists under the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and other scientific panels.
The consequences of climate change are hitting developing nations hardest. Heartfelt pleas for action at COP29 came not from ignorant housewives but from island nations threatened by rising oceans, from South American, Asian and African leaders whose nations have been devastated by droughts, floods and fires leading to wide-scale food shortages, displacement and despair.
Racism is indeed playing out in this scenario. Not in the protests, but as the mostly white developed countries sanctimoniously instruct developing nations to transform to low-carbon economies while withholding the funds they need to do so.
Ethical responsibility
Nations with the highest carbon emissions that have benefited most from burning fossil fuel in past decades, have a clear ethical responsibility to divert a fraction of their profits to enable developing countries to attain a fair standard of living through low-carbon technologies. They are failing in their responsibility, and must be held to account.
We are running out of time. Can we be serious about the crises we are facing, and focus on who the perpetrators of these crises really are?
Bridget Pitt
Cape Town
