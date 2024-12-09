Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Let municipalities buy prepaid power

09 December 2024 - 16:56
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Eskom CEO Dan Marokane. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Eskom CEO Dan Marokane. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Debt owed by municipalities to Eskom escalated by R20bn in the past 15 months, to reach a staggering R94bn. Now even Tshwane and Johannesburg, two of SA’s biggest cities, have joined the frenzy. Their debt to Eskom rose by R5bn each in the past 15 months.

As Eskom CEO Dan Marokane told MPs recently, the situation is spiralling out of control. This raises the question: if most householders’ electricity accounts are on a prepaid metered basis, is there any compelling reason municipalities should not also pay in advance for their bulk electricity?

Instead of effectively “selling” power for free, would it not make more sense for Eskom to reduce the tariffs it charges municipalities and at least ensure receipt of municipal income on a guaranteed prepaid basis?

It could be risky and create tension (and possible blackouts) in some municipalities, which would no longer have the luxury of treating Eskom as a bank offering flexible “overdraft” facilities. Municipalities would have to budget for their electricity purchases in the same way as other private and commercial Eskom customers.

Our present course of indulging profligate, irresponsible towns and cities could ultimately lead to the collapse of electricity supply in SA.

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Eskom seeks Competition Commission’s nod to finally sell its finance company

With Eskom having found a buyer for its R9bn finance company, — a key condition of a R254bn debt relief package from Treasury, — it must now clear ...
Business
1 day ago

Expect load-shedding from January, financial advisory firm predicts

Power outages likely to continue at low levels from next month until the end of 2028
National
16 hours ago

Eskom finds buyer for its R9bn home loan company

A requirement imposed by the Treasury, the sale is likely to be finalised by end-March
National
5 days ago

LAEL BETHLEHEM: Enough. It’s time for action on the City of Johannesburg

City’s solution to its financial problems has been to throttle investment in infrastructure and maintenance
Opinion
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
ALEXANDER PARKER: Double down on reform or ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
KARL LE ROUX: Motsoaledi should come clean about ...
Opinion
3.
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Snubbing anti-racism campaigner ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
NATHAN GEFFEN: Our justice system is grinding to ...
Opinion
5.
PIET LE ROUX AND RUSSELL LAMBERTI: Successful ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Eskom finds buyer for its R9bn home loan company

National

Eskom expands its executive team to ‘future-proof ’

National

Mteto Nyati ‘confident’ Eskom will be profitable soon

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.