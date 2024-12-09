LETTER: John Steenhuisen is no yes-man

I have worked with John Steenhuisen in various settings for nearly 30 years, and have on many occasions seen him politely but professionally convey unwelcome responses to colleagues, opponents, coalition partners and even donors in instances where either he could agree to support a proposal or accede to some or other request or demand.
That is hardly the behaviour of a yes-man. I also recalled the words of Thomas Jefferson: “On matters of style, flow with the current; on matters of principle, stand like as a rock.”
One must bear in mind that when the voters in May decided no party should have an outright majority, they decided no one party should get all of what it wants all of the time.
Is Lowe referring to Steenhuisen's trip to China? SA’s agriculture has received a boost from the agreement by that country to import avocados from us, an achievement for which he, as agriculture minister, should be commended not castigated.
In dealing with a potential business partner sometimes it is best to bring in the CEO. Surely when the situation demands it a country like SA should bring its president to the negotiating table? Or does Lowe suggest Steenhuisen can never operate hand-in-glove with President Cyril Ramaphosa?
The outcome delivered by the May election implies that because it doesn’t have an outright majority, the ANC cannot have its own way all the time. Unfortunately, the same applies to all the other parties in the GNU, including the DA.
What really matters is not whether the DA always gets what it wants, but whether it can successfully negotiate at least a third alternative where its voters will benefit and, most importantly, whether on matters of principle the DA stands firm.
Lowe needs to provide evidence that it has failed in this regard. He did not do so in his letter.
Michael Moriarty DA Gauteng MPL
