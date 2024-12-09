Accepting an unfunded National Health Insurance Act of such immense reach would be suicide. Statistics alone will show that 7% of the population cannot pay for a first-class public health service for the other 93% of the population. To suggest it is possible is insane.
I also want to know why billions have been spent on facilities government cadres have exclusive access to, specifically military hospitals. It looks as if the black political elite is feathering their own hospital access while throwing the rest under the bus.
One hopes some healthcare providers are already chatting to Lesotho, Botswana or Mauritius as alternative locations for SA’s private healthcare destinations. If private healthcare is jettisoned by the venal ANC we must be ready for it.
Our private health industry should be looking into alternative locations to set up business.
Andrea Robertson Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Expand private health sector
Lesotho, Botswana and Mauritius could be options for SA’s private healthcare
Karl le Roux’s article refers (“Motsoaledi should come clean about NHI cost before implementation”, December 9).
Accepting an unfunded National Health Insurance Act of such immense reach would be suicide. Statistics alone will show that 7% of the population cannot pay for a first-class public health service for the other 93% of the population. To suggest it is possible is insane.
I also want to know why billions have been spent on facilities government cadres have exclusive access to, specifically military hospitals. It looks as if the black political elite is feathering their own hospital access while throwing the rest under the bus.
One hopes some healthcare providers are already chatting to Lesotho, Botswana or Mauritius as alternative locations for SA’s private healthcare destinations. If private healthcare is jettisoned by the venal ANC we must be ready for it.
Our private health industry should be looking into alternative locations to set up business.
Andrea Robertson
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
KARL LE ROUX: Motsoaledi should come clean about NHI cost before implementation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: Devastating NHI summary
PIET LE ROUX AND RUSSELL LAMBERTI: Successful challenge to flawed NHI is likely ...
KARL LE ROUX: Motsoaledi should come clean about NHI cost before implementation
GRO HARLEM BRUNDTLAND: Delivering health for all a key test of SA’s global ...
LETTER: Health minister trapped in the past
Health minister flays Solidarity’s ‘elitist’ challenge to NHI
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.