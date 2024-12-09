Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Expand private health sector

Lesotho, Botswana and Mauritius could be options for SA’s private healthcare

09 December 2024
Karl le Roux’s article refers (“Motsoaledi should come clean about NHI cost before implementation”, December 9).

Accepting an unfunded National Health Insurance Act of such immense reach would be suicide. Statistics alone will show that 7% of the population cannot pay for a first-class public health service for the other 93% of the population. To suggest it is possible is insane.

I also want to know why billions have been spent on facilities government cadres have exclusive access to, specifically military hospitals. It looks as if the black political elite is feathering their own hospital access while throwing the rest under the bus.

One hopes some healthcare providers are already chatting to Lesotho, Botswana or Mauritius as alternative locations for SA’s private healthcare destinations. If private healthcare is jettisoned by the venal ANC we must be ready for it.

Our private health industry should be looking into alternative locations to set up business.

Andrea Robertson
Via BusinessLIVE

KARL LE ROUX: Motsoaledi should come clean about NHI cost before implementation

Health minister’s statement that no other countries did estimations is false
