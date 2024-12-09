Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Devastating NHI summary

09 December 2024 - 15:31
Piet le Roux and Russell Lamberti’s article was an extremely important and devastating summary of how wrong National Health Insurance (NHI) is in the most fundamental sense, as conceptualised and passed as law (“Successful challenge to flawed NHI is likely and necessary”, December 9.)

It simply has to be reversed or “rendered impotent”. The worst thing is that this NHI adventure has crowded out any meaningful conversation about actually fixing what is broken.

As with so much that we now just accept, we could do so much better, with far better outcomes, if everything wasn’t framed through an ideological and antiprivate-sector lens.

Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE

