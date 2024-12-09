It simply has to be reversed or “rendered impotent”. The worst thing is that this NHI adventure has crowded out any meaningful conversation about actually fixing what is broken.
LETTER: Devastating NHI summary
Piet le Roux and Russell Lamberti’s article was an extremely important and devastating summary of how wrong National Health Insurance (NHI) is in the most fundamental sense, as conceptualised and passed as law (“Successful challenge to flawed NHI is likely and necessary”, December 9.)
Martin Neethling
PIET LE ROUX AND RUSSELL LAMBERTI: Successful challenge to flawed NHI is likely and necessary
KARL LE ROUX: Motsoaledi should come clean about NHI cost before implementation
GRO HARLEM BRUNDTLAND: Delivering health for all a key test of SA’s global leadership
