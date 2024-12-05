It seems companies such as Tiger are losing out to cheaper own brands. What does this suggest? Unlike some crooks and politicians, I can’t afford to order my tea from Fortnum & Mason, so I look for the best value and find 100 tea bags for just R25.
Own brands simply indicate that there is a market for cheaper items in any product range. This has been true since the dawn of time. So has competing with yourself to lock out the competition.
Any first-year marketing student should know the most difficult market to break into is a duopoly, so if I own both brands all power to my elbow. If Tiger is struggling due to rising competition for Tastic rice, where is FanTastic, the cheaper alternative?
Bernard Benson Parklands
LETTER: Tiger needs to up fight
Group is facing rising competition, but where are its cheaper brands?
Tiger Brands faces growing threat from private labels
