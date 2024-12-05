Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen. Picture: WERNER HILLS
David Gant is quite right, and refreshingly honest, in his letter calling on the DA members of the government of national unity (GNU) to resign and leave the ANC to stand — and fall — on its own (“A government of national disunity”, December 3). Sadly, he is one of the few DA voices prepared to speak truth to power.
What happened to brave and principled stands, and speaking truth to power? The only DA winners in the GNU arrangement are Johnny “Ja, my Baas” Steenhuisen and his fellow ex-Nat boetie buddy he’s elevated to join him, well and truly embedded with his new bestie Cyril in the cabinet.
The GNU is a euphemism for a comfortable ministerial life, high on the hog with snouts deep in the trough at Animal Farm — all at taxpayer expense.
Meanwhile Dion George, Solly Malatsi, Siviwe Gwarube and Leon Schreiber all beaver away earnestly in their respective portfolios and take the heat while Steenhuisen lives the high life. Where is the DA voice and conscience?
Why rock the boat when you can eat all the sausage rolls and claim it back as expenses? Steenhuisen is obviously so quiet these days because he’s studying for that university of somewhere post-matric qualification in spreading cow dung (otherwise known as BS) in between repeated junkets to China, Russia and Brazil with his new buddies in Cyril’s fantastic jet.
Past giants of SA’s liberal cause — Jan Steytler, Helen Suzman, Colin Eglin, Zach De Beer, Harry Pitman, James Lorimer, Ken Andrew, Jan Smuts, Eddie Trent, James Selfe et al — sacrificed so much for this tawdry enterprise of ex-Nat Durban North bovver boys. It’s shameful.
Mark Lowe
Durban
LETTER: Steenhuisen nothing but a yes-man
DA leader has betrayed SA’s liberal cause by cosying up to Cyril Ramaphosa
