LETTER: Critical theory can become totalising

Nicola de Jager’s discomfort over critical theory being made a compulsory first-year university course at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, presumably alongside literacy and numeracy, is fully justified (“Critical theory is not critical thinking, but can be a totalising ideology”, November 29).
Her worries about intolerance were neatly underlined when Richard Pithouse instinctively slid into slander in his response, suggesting her worries are reactionary and right-wing (“De Jager does not understand ideas she opposes”, December 1).
Of course, Pithouse is correct about post-modernity being a wholesale rejection of meta-narratives, and with it critical theory, but that merely illustrates that it is no foundation course. The view is that it must remain an elective course taught in Politics 101, and most importantly then in a line-up with other narratives, from Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel to Ayn Rand.
Failing that, critical theory does become totalising — the only one. It is with a wide-scope exposure to the few coherent and consistent narratives about how society evolves that a student’s critical faculty can be enriched and developed.
Unfortunately, universities the world over still seem incapable of appointing staff with alternative convictions. That is ideology in a nutshell.
Jens Kuhn
Cape Town
