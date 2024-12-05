LETTER: Affirmative action comments misplaced

Terence Grant’s comments on affirmative action were unfortunate, misleading and misplaced (“Affirmative action CEO disaster”, December 1). It is unclear whether he is referring to the public or private sectors.
The country was recently gripped by chronic load-shedding under a white Eskom CEO, with significant economic consequences. Mteto Nyati (chair) and group CEO Dan Marokane, who epitomise black economic excellence, swiftly, efficiently and effectively solved the load-shedding crisis.
Standard Bank has been run well by a black CEO for several years. The MTN group has been run for decades by successive black CEOs.
The disaster at SA’s state-owned enterprises doesn’t represent affirmative action. It is a misapplication of affirmative action, because candidates are not chosen of their professional qualifications. The criteria are political connections and nepotism.
The black community has expressed its strong disapproval of this misguided application of policy by voting for change at various state polls.
Jeffrey Mothuloe Via email
