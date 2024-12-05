Reading about our former justice minister’s spending habits on, among other things, handbags and shoes that cost a small fortune and are probably linked to corruption, I remembered reading the abstract of a book on the Chinese economy by Yuen Yuen Ang,China’s Gilded Age: The Paradox of Economic Boom & Vast Corruption.
Yuen raised the question why China had grown so fast for so long despite vast corruption. She classifies corruption“into four varieties: petty theft, grand theft, speed money, and access money. While the first three types impede growth, access money — elite exchanges of power and profit — cuts both ways: it stimulates investment and growth but produces serious risks for the economy and political system. Since market opening, corruption in China has evolved towards access money.”
It is obvious our villains haven’t got to the “access” stage yet. Corrupt money is being used for personal aggrandisement. If they had invested money into economically more productive projects, one could almost forgive them.
Dr Leon Jacobson Sasolburg
LETTER: ‘Access’ graft elusive
