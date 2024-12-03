US President-elect Donald Trump. Picture: GAELEN MORSE/REUTERS
In 2018 then newly elected president Donald Trump famously (or infamously) referred to states in Africa as “shithole nations”. Based on his recent actions he has since learnt a lot from them.
Most of his recent cabinet nominations have nothing to do with ability, but rather reflect unbounded loyalty to Trump (how do you say “cadre deployment” in ’Merican?).
Many of his picks have been nominated seemingly to undermine, rather than enhance, the very intuitions they have been mandated to oversee. Trump’s initial nominee for attorney-general, Matt Gaetz, is on record declaring his enthusiasm for the wholesale elimination of the federal law enforcement agencies. Thankfully, this US version of our “weekend special” self-destructed.
Trump told the American public during his election campaign he would turn the department of justice into a political operation to destroy his political opponents. Sound familiar?
Trump stated that he wouldn’t be a dictator “except on day one” of a second administration. As any citizen of a “shithole nation” will tell you, being a dictator is never a one-day thing.
Congratulations America for achieving shithole nation status.
Shaun Read Johannesburg
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Trump copies ‘shithole countries’
In 2018 then newly elected president Donald Trump famously (or infamously) referred to states in Africa as “shithole nations”. Based on his recent actions he has since learnt a lot from them.
Most of his recent cabinet nominations have nothing to do with ability, but rather reflect unbounded loyalty to Trump (how do you say “cadre deployment” in ’Merican?).
Many of his picks have been nominated seemingly to undermine, rather than enhance, the very intuitions they have been mandated to oversee. Trump’s initial nominee for attorney-general, Matt Gaetz, is on record declaring his enthusiasm for the wholesale elimination of the federal law enforcement agencies. Thankfully, this US version of our “weekend special” self-destructed.
Trump told the American public during his election campaign he would turn the department of justice into a political operation to destroy his political opponents. Sound familiar?
Trump stated that he wouldn’t be a dictator “except on day one” of a second administration. As any citizen of a “shithole nation” will tell you, being a dictator is never a one-day thing.
Congratulations America for achieving shithole nation status.
Shaun Read
Johannesburg
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Ramaphosa dismisses fear Trump presidency will harm G20 initiatives
Ramaphosa navigates Trump’s Brics tariff threats
Trump threatens 100% tariffs on Brics states if dollar undermined
LETTER: SA should leave Brics
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Ramaphosa dismisses fear Trump presidency will harm G20 initiatives
Trump taps FBI critic Kash Patel as its new director
Trudeau agrees to work with US as Trump warns Brics on new currency
Lebanese magnate Massad Boulos Trump’s pick as Middle East adviser
ALEXANDER PARKER: Trump and Xi are coming to dinner — the shisanyama had better ...
Trump threatens 100% tariffs on Brics states if dollar undermined
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.