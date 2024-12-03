Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Trump copies ‘shithole countries’

03 December 2024 - 15:16
US President-elect Donald Trump. Picture: GAELEN MORSE/REUTERS
In 2018 then newly elected president Donald Trump famously (or infamously) referred to states in Africa as “shithole nations”. Based on his recent actions he has since learnt a lot from them. 

Most of his recent cabinet nominations have nothing to do with ability, but rather reflect unbounded loyalty to Trump (how do you say “cadre deployment” in ’Merican?). 

Many of his picks have been nominated seemingly to undermine, rather than enhance, the very intuitions they have been mandated to oversee. Trump’s initial nominee for attorney-general, Matt Gaetz, is on record declaring his enthusiasm for the wholesale elimination of the federal law enforcement agencies. Thankfully, this US version of our “weekend special” self-destructed.

Trump told the American public during his election campaign he would turn the department of justice into a political operation to destroy his political opponents. Sound familiar?

Trump stated that he wouldn’t be a dictator “except on day one” of a second administration. As any citizen of a “shithole nation” will tell you, being a dictator is never a one-day thing.

Congratulations America for achieving shithole nation status.

Shaun Read
Johannesburg

Ramaphosa dismisses fear Trump presidency will harm G20 initiatives

More than 40 heads of state expected to be in SA for the G20 leaders summit in November 2025
National
4 hours ago

Ramaphosa navigates Trump’s Brics tariff threats

We will discuss things properly with the US president in our usual style, says president
National
1 day ago

Trump threatens 100% tariffs on Brics states if dollar undermined

Incoming US president says if bloc tries to replace the dollar it will face 100% tariffs and loss of trade with the US
National
1 day ago

LETTER: SA should leave Brics

Bloc does not serve any positive purpose in the development of our economy
Opinion
1 hour ago
