Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA should leave Brics

03 December 2024 - 15:04
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Illustration: KAREN MOOLMAN
Illustration: KAREN MOOLMAN

US president-elect Donald Trump’s threat to sanction Brics nations if they embrace a new reserve currency is simply unnecessary (“Trump threatens 100% tariffs on Brics states if dollar undermined”, December 1).

There is no consensus among Brics members on implementing a Brics currency. Russia is clearly leading the charge to offset the collapse of its own currency, but the other Brics powers (notably, China) rely far too much on their own dollar reserves to risk shaking up the global financial order.

There is no benefit for the Brics countries in embracing their own reserve currency, even without Trump levelling threats at the bloc. SA has stated that it would rather conduct trade in local currencies. More prudent, but still foolish.

Global currencies stimulate trade and create far faster and stronger growth than countries having to conduct trade in a mishmash of differing currencies. The dollar, as with the British pound in the past unipolar system, helps countries formulate consistent means of exchange to make trade straightforward and profitable.

China realises this, and that’s why it maintains such vast dollar reserves. It is not going to torpedo its own economy by rejecting the dollar.

That said, SA should rethink its membership in Brics. Trump’s threats may be hot air, and are definitely unnecessary, but in case they are not it is in SA’s best interests to exit the bloc since it does not serve any practical positive purpose in the development of our economy.

Brics is a club of anti-Western states jockeying for power among themselves. We should seek better company.

Nicholas Woode-Smith
 Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Ramaphosa navigates Trump’s Brics tariff threats

We will discuss things properly with the US president in our usual style, says president
National
1 day ago

Trump threatens 100% tariffs on Brics states if dollar undermined

Incoming US president says if bloc tries to replace the dollar it will face 100% tariffs and loss of trade with the US
National
1 day ago

Trudeau agrees to work with US as Trump warns Brics on new currency

President-elect’s proposed tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports aim to curb illegal immigration and drug crisis
World
1 day ago

Ramaphosa dismisses fear Trump presidency will harm G20 initiatives

More than 40 heads of state expected to be in SA for the G20 leaders summit in November 2025
National
4 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TOM EATON: DA has lost its voice as it quietly ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Throw the book at BEE fronting
Opinion / Editorials
3.
LETTER: Artisanal mining confusion
Opinion / Letters
4.
ERIN-DIANNE RICHARDS: Joint approach needed to ...
Opinion
5.
CARTOON: Jacob Zuma’s baggage
Opinion

Related Articles

Ramaphosa navigates Trump’s Brics tariff threats

National

Trump threatens 100% tariffs on Brics states if dollar undermined

National

Ramaphosa dismisses fear Trump presidency will harm G20 initiatives

National

Trudeau agrees to work with US as Trump warns Brics on new currency

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.