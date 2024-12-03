Opinion / Letters

LETTER: For better or worse?

Minister must explain his comments about healthcare

03 December 2024 - 15:15
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: BRENTON GEACH/GALLO IMAGES
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: BRENTON GEACH/GALLO IMAGES

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi deposited an affidavit with the courts indicating that the inequity between private healthcare (under the control of business) and public healthcare (under the control of the ANC, and for many years his responsibility as health minister) is far worse than it was under apartheid.

Does that mean he acknowledges that ANC control has been bad for South Africans? Does he really intend to make things even worse by taking over private healthcare as well?

Fred J Muller
Parys

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Health minister trapped in the past

Russia and China have been moving away from a purely state-operated health system
Opinion
1 hour ago

Health minister flays Solidarity’s ‘elitist’ challenge to NHI

Aaron Motsoaledi says trade union’s case is devoid of merit and reflects its ‘discriminatory and elitist ethos’
National
4 days ago

Netcare proposes health be added to government-business collaboration

Public-private partnerships could offer quicker fix to SA’s healthcare woes than NHI, says CEO
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TOM EATON: DA has lost its voice as it quietly ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Throw the book at BEE fronting
Opinion / Editorials
3.
LETTER: Artisanal mining confusion
Opinion / Letters
4.
ERIN-DIANNE RICHARDS: Joint approach needed to ...
Opinion
5.
CARTOON: Jacob Zuma’s baggage
Opinion

Related Articles

Mashatile confirms government will provide six-month supply of ARVs

National

LETTER: Health minister trapped in the past

Opinion / Letters

Health minister flays Solidarity’s ‘elitist’ challenge to NHI

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.