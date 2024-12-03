Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: BRENTON GEACH/GALLO IMAGES
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi deposited an affidavit with the courts indicating that the inequity between private healthcare (under the control of business) and public healthcare (under the control of the ANC, and for many years his responsibility as health minister) is far worse than it was under apartheid.
Does that mean he acknowledges that ANC control has been bad for South Africans? Does he really intend to make things even worse by taking over private healthcare as well?
Fred J Muller Parys
LETTER: For better or worse?
Minister must explain his comments about healthcare
