Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ebrahim Rasool’s tough mission in the US

03 December 2024 - 16:23
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
SA ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BRENTON GEACH
SA ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BRENTON GEACH

Simon Barber suggests that as our US ambassador Ebrahim Rasool will be an effective interlocutor with the incoming administration (“SA’s in good hands as Ebrahim Rasool returns to Washington”, December 2). I beg to differ, and suspect the appointment was made on the assumption that Kamala Harris would win the election.

Last time around Rasool organised memorial events for Nelson Mandela in Washington, which went down well with the Obama administration. This time he has to interact with a distinctly different cultural element that is seen as rude, uneducated and deplorable by the Democratic Party elite.   

Critically, Rasool must protect automotive, fruit and wine exports to the US, both against SA’s possible exclusion from African Growth & Opportunity Act benefits and from 100% tariffs on Brics exports to the US. Geopolitically, Rasool will be in the thick of it, particularly with regard to the escalating Middle East crisis.

How is he even going to get a meeting with the Trump administration, let alone be listened to?   

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

SIMON BARBER: SA’s in good hands as Ebrahim Rasool returns to Washington

But the ambassador has work cut out answering for the government
Opinion
1 day ago

Trump threatens 100% tariffs on Brics states if dollar undermined

Incoming US president says if bloc tries to replace the dollar it will face 100% tariffs and loss of trade with the US
National
1 day ago

Ebrahim Rasool says SA sees US as trade partner of choice

Ambassador to US begins second tenure at time of deep political flux for both countries
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TOM EATON: DA has lost its voice as it quietly ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Throw the book at BEE fronting
Opinion / Editorials
3.
LETTER: Artisanal mining confusion
Opinion / Letters
4.
ERIN-DIANNE RICHARDS: Joint approach needed to ...
Opinion
5.
CARTOON: Jacob Zuma’s baggage
Opinion

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: A good start in resetting US-SA relations

Opinion / Editorials

RONAK GOPALDAS: Historical alliances will not soften US’s approach to SA

Opinion

IMRAAN BUCCUS: Rasool needs to tread carefully as US ambassador

Opinion

PALESA MORUDU ROSENBERG: Time to reset SA-US relations

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.