The EFF is a spent force, while the MK party is a mouthpiece for Jacob Zuma, whom the electorate — apart from the Zulu tribe — showed the door a long time ago. The votes garnered in the May election reflected this demographic.
In truth, we are stuck with President Cyril Ramaphosa. The real problem is who will take over the ANC faction when he has to step down due to constitutional limits on how long he can stay president.
With the water issue now joining electricity, education, destroyed infrastructure and all the other ANC “gifts” to the people, there is a real chance the party could poll below 20% next time around.
Then its cadres can be ignored and someone totally new, with a good track record — like say the guy now in charge of home affairs — could perhaps get a look-in.
After all, we have tried and tried and tried with the ANC. Time for new thinking.
Andrea Robertson
LETTER: Time to boot ANC out
Natasha Marrian’s most recent column hit the nail on the head (“Failing to fix basics, not Phala Phala, will sink Ramaphosa”, November 29).
Andrea Robertson
Via BusinessLIVE
NATASHA MARRIAN: Failing to fix basics, not Phala Phala, will sink Ramaphosa
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.