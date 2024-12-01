Opinion / Letters

LETTER: State workers are sitting pretty

01 December 2024 - 17:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Public servants on strike in Durban, November 10 2022. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART
Public servants on strike in Durban, November 10 2022. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART

I know two people who work for the government. They are lifers, one in a personal assistant-type position and the other in research.

Both are on a good wicket: 90% of their medical aid premiums paid by government, all utilities covered in full, a housing subsidy and an excellent pension.

One wonders who will continue paying for all of this after excessive increases in electricity, medical aid and wages (“Public servants reject 4.7% wage increase”, November 22).

Catherine L Scholtz
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: ANC created public servant monster

Party appointed hundreds of thousands more government employees
Opinion
6 days ago

Public servants reject 4.7% wage increase, union to return to negotiating table

The Public Servants Association says the offer falls significantly short of addressing the rising cost of living and the financial pressure faced by ...
National
1 week ago

LETTER: Public service is bloated

Dumping of public servants in a structured manner will be worthwhile
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: State opts to not make money

By letting go of competent and experienced public sector employees, the state gains no money
Opinion
2 weeks ago

EDITORIAL: Stupidity of showing skilled public servants the door

Previous schemes to save money by shedding public servants backfired spectacularly
Opinion
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Failing to fix basics, not Phala ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: There is a long list of ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
S’THEMBISO MSOMI: The second coming of Jacob Zuma ...
Opinion
4.
JOHN DLUDLU: Wrong diagnosis, and wrong medicine, ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Government should welcome private ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.