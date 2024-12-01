The local currency reached an intraday best level of R18.0088 to the dollar
I know two people who work for the government. They are lifers, one in a personal assistant-type position and the other in research.
Both are on a good wicket: 90% of their medical aid premiums paid by government, all utilities covered in full, a housing subsidy and an excellent pension.
One wonders who will continue paying for all of this after excessive increases in electricity, medical aid and wages (“Public servants reject 4.7% wage increase”, November 22).
Catherine L ScholtzVia email
LETTER: State workers are sitting pretty
