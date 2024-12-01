Black nationalism is already part of our sociopolitical legislation (BEE, affirmative action, the Mining Charter, among others).
As the economic cluster of the government of national unity is still firmly in control of those who advocate for this approach, the only major thing that would change under a Zuma government would be that it becomes Zulu nationalism run by the biggest bunch of skebengas you’ve ever seen.
It will take patronage to a whole new level, and the voting fodder will get exactly what they deserve.
Ian Ferguson Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Return of Zuma
S’thembiso Msomi’s article refers (“The second coming of Jacob Zuma as the black messiah”, November 29).
Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE
S’THEMBISO MSOMI: The second coming of Jacob Zuma as the black messiah
S’THEMBISO MSOMI: The second coming of Jacob Zuma as the black messiah
