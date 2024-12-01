Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Return of Zuma

01 December 2024 - 15:00
Jacob Zuma. Picture. THAPELO MOREBUDI
Jacob Zuma. Picture. THAPELO MOREBUDI

S’thembiso Msomi’s article refers (“The second coming of Jacob Zuma as the black messiah”, November 29).

Black nationalism is already part of our sociopolitical legislation (BEE, affirmative action, the Mining Charter, among others).

As the economic cluster of the government of national unity is still firmly in control of those who advocate for this approach, the only major thing that would change under a Zuma government would be that it becomes Zulu nationalism run by the biggest bunch of skebengas you’ve ever seen.

It will take patronage to a whole new level, and the voting fodder will get exactly what they deserve.

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

S’THEMBISO MSOMI: The second coming of Jacob Zuma as the black messiah

This time his brand of racial nationalism is not inhibited by the ‘nonracial’ doctrine leaders of the ANC are expected to abide by
Opinion
2 days ago
