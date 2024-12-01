LETTER: De Jager does not understand ideas she opposes

Nicola de Jager’s critique of the idea of making a course on critical social justice and citizenship compulsory for students at the University of KwaZulu-Natal was a rehash of ideas promoted by right-wing social media celebrities such as Jordan Peterson (“Critical theory is not critical thinking, but can be a totalising ideology”, November 29). These ideas, often echoed in SA by figures such as Helen Zille, are an expression of right-wing paranoia rather than serious debate.
Like Peterson and Zille, De Jager does not understand the ideas she opposes. Among other howlers, she ascribes the idea of “false consciousness” to Antonio Gramsci. This is incorrect. Friedrich Engels first introduced the idea in an 1893 letter. Gramsci’s thinking about ideology, developed in the 1920s and 1930s and centred on the concept of hegemony, is quite different. While the idea of false consciousness suggests that the masses are duped, hegemony is a far more nuanced concept, grounded in the idea that popular “common sense” is contradictory, contested and open to change.
But the principal problem with De Jager’s article is that she simply does not understand critical theory, the primary target of her critique. She writes that critical theory “is a philosophical combination of Marxism and postmodernism”. She also claims that it emerged on American campuses and became the “progenitor of critical social justice”. Peterson has often claimed, tendentiously, that critical race theory emerged from a combination of Marxism and postmodernism. Perhaps De Jager is confusing critical theory with critical race theory.
Critical theory emerged from the Frankfurt School in the 1920s and 1930s, led by thinkers such as Max Horkheimer and Theodor Adorno. Seeking to enrich Marxism, it integrated insights from psychoanalysis, sociology and philosophy to develop new critiques of culture, ideology and society, focusing on how power operates beyond economic structures.
The early foundations of what became postmodernism were shaped by thinkers such as Jacques Derrida and Michel Foucault in the late 1960s and early 1970s, with its key text, Jean-François Lyotard’sThe Postmodern Condition, arriving in 1979. Far from being aligned with Marxism, postmodernism opposed it. Lyotard critiqued Marxism for its reliance on “grand narratives” — overarching, universal theories such as the inevitable progress of history through class struggle — arguing that such frameworks suppress difference and plurality. Postmodernism instead emphasised the fragmentation of knowledge, scepticism towards universal truths, and the localised nature of meaning and power.
Our public sphere is generally weak, and academics should work to enrich rather than further diminish it.
Prof Richard Pithouse Johannesburg
LETTER: De Jager does not understand ideas she opposes
Academics should work to enrich rather than further diminish the public sphere
Our public sphere is generally weak, and academics should work to enrich rather than further diminish it.
Prof Richard Pithouse
Johannesburg
