The primary problem with affirmative action is that CEOs who are underqualified and struggling to cope are almost certain to appoint senior managers who — due to being similarly underqualified — present little threat to them, and support them loyally out of a fear of being retrenched or overlooked for promotion by a new CEO.
These senior managers invariably fall victim to their own insecurities and the poison quickly spreads, resulting in the organisation making less profit and paying less tax, which has the potential to have a negative effect on the government’s ability to increase social welfare grants and maintain infrastructure.
Affirmative action is a recipe for disaster if it is implemented too high up the management chain.
Terence Grant Cape Town
LETTER: Affirmative action CEO disaster
Terence Grant
Cape Town
LETTER: Columnist wrong on affirmative action
