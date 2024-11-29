LETTER: Why should taxpayers fund inept state if duties must be outsourced privately?

While I share William Gumede’s sentiment that civil society, business and professionals must play a role in transforming SA, I fundamentally disagree with the notion that these groups should be asked to run state entities or directly provide services government is already mandated, and paid, to deliver through taxpayer contributions ("Time for business to get proactive", November 23).
Prof Gumede's argument, though well-meaning, essentially advocates for nonstate actors to prop up a stuttering government, effectively absolving it of its core responsibilities. His appeal inadvertently underscores a deeper problem: a tacit admission that the government, including the 11-party government of national unity (GNU), is incapable of fulfilling its most basic obligations.
The crux of his argument is that the state lacks the knowledge, skills and expertise necessary to govern effectively, leaving a vacuum that must be filled by outside actors. But this raises an uncomfortable question: why should taxpayers continue funding an inept state apparatus if its duties must ultimately be outsourced to private citizens, civil society organisations and businesses?
Gumede’s vision, though pragmatic on the surface, borders on enabling a government that is fundamentally unable to fulfil its mandate. Civil society organisations exist because of government failure. These groups fill gaps where the state has faltered — whether in education, public services, or safeguarding citizen rights.
While it makes sense to engage these organisations and leverage their expertise, asking them to take on the state’s responsibilities outright is not a solution; it’s a concession to government’s ineptitude. The GNU was supposed to bring fresh ideas and competence to the table. If this coalition cannot manage the change and innovation required to govern effectively, it calls into question whether such a government deserves the confidence, or salaries, granted to it by the public.
Prof Gumede’s suggestion that civil society, businesses and professionals should proactively engage the state ignores the reality that many have been doing so for years, only to encounter deaf ears and closed doors. Civil society organisations have long advocated for reform and accountability, yet their efforts are often dismissed or undermined.
Similarly, big business, which Prof Gumede calls upon to play a more active role, has historically been complicit in maintaining the status quo, often hesitant to push for meaningful change for fear of jeopardising their relationships with the state.
Those with the ability to help should do so, but only under conditions that ensure their contributions lead to systemic change, rather than merely propping up an inept administration. The GNU must demonstrate that it is capable of learning from and working with these stakeholders, rather than relying on them as crutches to cover its own shortcomings. Anything less would be a disservice to the nation and its citizens.
• Xanthios, a stakeholder engagement practitioner, is a member of the United SA Movement steering committee.
LETTER: Why should taxpayers fund inept state if duties must be outsourced privately?
William Gumede’s vision borders on enabling a government that is fundamentally unable to fulfil its mandate
