LETTER: Usual suspects at play
There is an unending continuation of appointments based on the outcomes of contestation for authority
Lawrence Edwards, Matthew Stern and Jing Chien argue for a greater focus on increasing SA’s exports (“The case for a bold export strategy in SA”, November 26).
Hardly anyone argues against growing exports; the difficulty is in doing it. That is one reason alternative approaches have been adopted, albeit with little success.
They say: “We do not have a deep enough understanding of why SA exports have underperformed and what can be done to reverse this trend.” Well, two of the authors have a combined 40 years of experience researching and advising on SA trade policy — mostly funded, directly or indirectly, by public monies.
After all that time their prescription is for “stronger links with academic and research institutions” and more empirical evidence on policy effectiveness. That sounds like a pitch for more public monies than a basis for thinking any useful insights will be forthcoming this time.
If SA wants to improve economic policy there needs to be some tough scrutiny of the usual suspects of the past three decades who have been given much money and advisory authority and have very little to show for it. This point applies to an even greater degree to certain members of the president’s recently appointed economic advisory panel, which is — with few exceptions — a stale melange of ineffective and uninsightful usual suspects, lobbyists for vested interests and high-profile foreign academics with little substantive knowledge of the country.
These and other recent developments point to a country suffocated by the unending continuation of appointments based on the outcomes of contestation for authority and prominence in the 1990s that had little to do with expertise or insight.
Even as a critic I find my mind stultified by reading the same blather year after year, decade after decade. It’s long past time for change. What do we have to lose besides our anaemic economic performance?
Dr Seán M Muller
Via email
LAWRENCE EDWARDS, MATTHEW STERN AND JING CHIEN: The case for a bold export strategy in SA
