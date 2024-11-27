Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Unions should speak up

27 November 2024 - 17:26
Picture: 123RF

Your editorial opinion (“Action needed in policing pension contributions”, November 26) refers.

It is rather disconcerting that the trade union movement hasn’t taken up this issue and created a stink. Pension fund contributions are deducted from employees’ salaries, and failing to pay the money over to the fund amounts to theft.

Not only is it an unfair labour practice but it is morally disgusting. That municipalities are major culprits is even worse.

More than 2,000 employers have contravened the act, and we expect criminal prosecutions to follow forthwith.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA employment & labour spokesperson

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

