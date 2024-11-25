Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Users must pay for power

Enormous numbers of nonpayers raise Eskom’s costs

25 November 2024 - 15:46
Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Your editorial opinion refers (“Power costs too much for end-user to bear”, November 25).

Until all or at least most users pay, especially for marginal use above some possible base amount, costs will far exceed revenue.

Until all municipalities pay their outstanding debt, Eskom will remain unsustainable. Those who can or must leave the grid will do so, and the diminishing number of payers of scale will destroy the existing model of payers subsidising enormous numbers of nonpayers.

Eskom needs to address this issue urgently.  

Dermot Quinn
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

EDITORIAL: Power costs too much for end-user to bear

It’s time for bold, systemic reform that balances Eskom’s financial sustainability with consumer affordability
Opinion
15 hours ago
