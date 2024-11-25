Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The crazy train is rolling

Donald Trump appoints people based on how they have performed for him on Fox TV

25 November 2024 - 15:42
US President-elect. Picture: GAELEN MORSE/REUTERS
Unfortunately, not a single statement uttered in Adekeye Adebajo’s most recent column was untrue (“Trump reloading — Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”, November 25).

Donald Trump rules by gut and it is (almost) funny how he appoints people based on how they have performed for him on Fox TV.

However, Adebajo left out Linda McMahon, the uneducated wife of former WWE wrestling CEO Vince McMahon. She will be heading up education. Considering how Hulk Hogan performed for his supper at the Republican National Convention, I’m sure a role as a “special adviser” or maybe “chief fake tan officer” is coming his way.

The crazy train is rolling, and yes, it is coming to a station near us. All because “eggs are expensive”. 

Rasmus Jensen
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

