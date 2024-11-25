LETTER: The crazy train is rolling

Donald Trump rules by gut and it is (almost) funny how he appoints people based on how they have performed for him on Fox TV.
However, Adebajo left out Linda McMahon, the uneducated wife of former WWE wrestling CEO Vince McMahon. She will be heading up education. Considering how Hulk Hogan performed for his supper at the Republican National Convention, I’m sure a role as a “special adviser” or maybe “chief fake tan officer” is coming his way.
The crazy train is rolling, and yes, it is coming to a station near us. All because “eggs are expensive”.
Rasmus Jensen Via BusinessLIVE
Donald Trump appoints people based on how they have performed for him on Fox TV
Unfortunately, not a single statement uttered in Adekeye Adebajo’s most recent column was untrue (“Trump reloading — Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”, November 25).
Rasmus Jensen
