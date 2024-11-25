Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Private capital could lure US

25 November 2024 - 15:34
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A general view of the US Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US. Picture: BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS
A general view of the US Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US. Picture: BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS

Ziyanda Stuurman’s debut column was well researched, and informative (“Biden’s Angola visit aims to make the Lobito Corridor a policy showpiece”, November 25).

It was a nice summary of recent US initiatives across different administrations, though I would not get too excited by Joe Biden’s visit to Angola. They probably let him buy his own ticket. He thought he was going to a Nato meeting in Belgium.

But I’m surprised more is not made of American businesses and investment in SA, as an example of how the US can and will get involved in Africa, given the chance.

The US is the greatest capitalist enterprise in human history. Capital is both its interest and what it is interested in, in other countries. SA shows that where private US capital sees an opportunity in Africa — and a reasonable chance of repatriating earnings — it will pile in.

It is not the US government’s job to make this happen. It’s the job of African governments to free their people to invest, grow and prosper. Once the private sector gets on the march in Africa the US will come. But it won’t be the US government. It will be the greatest part of what makes the US great: private capital.

Stuart Meyer
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

ZIYANDA STUURMAN: Biden’s Angola visit aims to make the Lobito Corridor a policy showpiece

US, EU and China are in a race to control the supply of critical minerals from African countries
Opinion
15 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
ALEXANDER PARKER: To fly, SAA needs to shed ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: Biden’s Angola visit aims to ...
Opinion
3.
LETTER: Artisanal mining confusion
Opinion / Letters
4.
HILARY JOFFE: Exorbitant cost, but G20 could ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GAVIN RICH: Mission accomplished as Boks grow ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

ZIYANDA STUURMAN: Biden’s Angola visit aims to make the Lobito Corridor a ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.