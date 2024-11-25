Handré Pollard has to be the number one Springbok flyhalf. Consider the two matches we lost in 2024 — both by a single point. In the loss to Ireland he scored all of the points, eight from eight penalties.
In the match against Argentina that we lost, Pollard missed a touchline conversion early in the match. Two kicks — a conversion and a penalty — were missed in the match, the second being a 35m penalty by Manie Libbok with minutes on the clock, a kick Pollard has regularly kicked under pressure.
Greg Becker
LETTER: Pollard shines in Springboks
The flyhalf has regularly kicked under pressure
Gavin Rich’s column refers (“Mission accomplished as Boks grow depth while staying top dog”, November 25).
Greg Becker
Via BusinessLIVE
