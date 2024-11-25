Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Pollard shines in Springboks

The flyhalf has regularly kicked under pressure

25 November 2024 - 15:45
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Handre Pollard during the match against Wales on November 23 2024 in Cardiff, Wales. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES
Handre Pollard during the match against Wales on November 23 2024 in Cardiff, Wales. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES

Gavin Rich’s column refers (“Mission accomplished as Boks grow depth while staying top dog”, November 25).

Handré Pollard has to be the number one Springbok flyhalf. Consider the two matches we lost in 2024 — both by a single point. In the loss to Ireland he scored all of the points, eight from eight penalties.

In the match against Argentina that we lost, Pollard missed a touchline conversion early in the match. Two kicks — a conversion and a penalty — were missed in the match, the second being a 35m penalty by Manie Libbok with minutes on the clock, a kick Pollard has regularly kicked under pressure.

Greg Becker
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Experienced look to Blitzbok squad for Dubai opener

Springbok Sevens to face Olympic champions France, Australia and Kenya in their pool
Sport
5 hours ago

Springboks savour sweet November after victory over Wales

Many boxes ticked as they return unbeaten from UK tour
Sport
1 day ago

Australia’s Grand Slam hopes evaporate against Scotland

Winger Duhan van der Merwe reclaims his try-scoring record as they run in four tries to one in a 27-13 win
Sport
1 day ago

GAVIN RICH: Mission accomplished as Boks grow depth while staying top dog

Coach faces tricky choices with the difficulty centred on who to leave out rather than who to include
Opinion
15 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
ALEXANDER PARKER: To fly, SAA needs to shed ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: Biden’s Angola visit aims to ...
Opinion
3.
LETTER: Artisanal mining confusion
Opinion / Letters
4.
HILARY JOFFE: Exorbitant cost, but G20 could ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GAVIN RICH: Mission accomplished as Boks grow ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Springboks savour sweet November after victory over Wales

Sport / Rugby

Experienced look to Blitzbok squad for Dubai opener

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: Mission accomplished as Boks grow depth while staying top dog

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.