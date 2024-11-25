Right. Anything thoughtful to say? Any nugget of insight, any fresh analysis that an academic of some standing might share, given that he has taking the time and trouble to write an opinion piece?
LETTER: Nothing thoughtful to say
Many ‘opinion’ pieces are simply outpourings of bigotry
OK, so Adekeye Adebajo hates Donald Trump and all his picks, who are sycophants, believes Elon Musk spreads propaganda, and dismisses Trump supporters as lunatics (“Trump reloading — Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”, November 25).
Right. Anything thoughtful to say? Any nugget of insight, any fresh analysis that an academic of some standing might share, given that he has taking the time and trouble to write an opinion piece?
No? What then is the point of this smear piece? More and more “opinion” pieces are simply outpourings of bigotry, and I for one don’t care who Adebajo does or doesn’t like.
Say something interesting, or say nothing. Please.
Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Trump reloading — Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Trump reloading — Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
