Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Nothing thoughtful to say

Many ‘opinion’ pieces are simply outpourings of bigotry

25 November 2024 - 15:35
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/olegdudko
Picture: 123RF/olegdudko

OK, so Adekeye Adebajo hates Donald Trump and all his picks, who are sycophants, believes Elon Musk spreads propaganda, and dismisses Trump supporters as lunatics (“Trump reloading — Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”, November 25).

Right. Anything thoughtful to say? Any nugget of insight, any fresh analysis that an academic of some standing might share, given that he has taking the time and trouble to write an opinion piece?

No? What then is the point of this smear piece? More and more “opinion” pieces are simply outpourings of bigotry, and I for one don’t care who Adebajo does or doesn’t like.

Say something interesting, or say nothing. Please.

Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Trump reloading — Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

President-elect is picking adherents of his Make America Great Again gospel, prioritising loyalty over competence
Opinion
15 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
ALEXANDER PARKER: To fly, SAA needs to shed ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: Biden’s Angola visit aims to ...
Opinion
3.
LETTER: Artisanal mining confusion
Opinion / Letters
4.
HILARY JOFFE: Exorbitant cost, but G20 could ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GAVIN RICH: Mission accomplished as Boks grow ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Trump reloading — Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.