LETTER: Hard-bargaining tactics
Private sector’s state funding should be premised on transactional principles
Hilary Joffe’s most recent column refers (“Exorbitant cost, but G20 could benefit SA on global stage”, November 25).
SA has no capacity left. Thirty years of dealing with ignorance and mindless greed has all but destroyed the country.
If business decides to help the incapable regime, all help should be premised on transactional principles. You want money to pretend water provision still works? No problem. The Basic Education Laws Amendment Act and National Health Insurance Act are off the table.
You want free services to pretend the ANC regime can actually afford to hire venues and do the catering? No problem. Once tax tariffs are cut by 10% across the board and government drone salaries are halved, we can chat.
You know. That sort of negotiation.
Andrea Robertson
Via BusinessLIVE
