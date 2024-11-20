He says it is to improve SA’s skewed ownership demographics. This is political speak for saying 66-million people in SA should be denied the option of Starlink until about six black people own 30%.
He informs us that Starlink isn’t right for rural and poor people anyway: they need public-private partnerships that deliver them fibre internet hubs and broadband spokes. This is laptop-class speak for saying that poor people should not be given a choice when they can be force-fed a solution of more buzzwords and bureaucracy.
Pierce would have done well to recall the failed $42bn federal broadband infrastructure programme announced in the US in 2021 that has still not delivered internet to a single rural home. Instead, Pierce approvingly points to the US to make the point that “race-based ICT-related ownership laws exist in some of the world’s strongest democracies”.
According to him, in Metro Broadcasting v Federal Communications Commission the US supreme court upheld race-based ownership requirements as a form of affirmative action for radio licences. However, he unfortunately omits that this (unusual) 1990 ruling was overruled in 1995 by the same court, in Adarand Constructors Inc v Peña, to constrain such excesses.
Far from proving Pierce’s point that race-based ownership requirements are nothing unusual, the single case he cites actually goes to show the opposite: race-based requirements in licensing are unusual and highly contested.
In the end, Pierce offers companies such as Starlink the customary advice that has kept bad systems in place worldwide: “find some good telecom regulatory lawyers who can help it ‘maak ’n plan’ to comply with our BEE laws, because they are not going to change any time soon”.
We should “maak ’n plan” to end these BEE laws sooner rather than later because they are harmful, regardless of any laudable intentions.
Piet le Roux CEO, Sakeliga
LETTER: Pierce wrong about Starlink
