If you talk to the Namibian people involved in the International Trade Administration Commission of SA and other customs union meetings it becomes clear that they are angry at SA’s heavy-handed manner in discussions, and the skewing of benefits.
They claim it is difficult to negotiate and they are not heard. So they went it alone. The writer should rather talk to the people of Namibia and Botswana and understand their deep frustration.
B Willemse Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Namibia’s anger is justified
Namibia and Botswana unhappy with SA’s heavy-handed manner in trade talks
Wandile Sihlobo makes a one-sided argument (“Time for Sacu nations to reset agricultural collaboration”, November 20).
If you talk to the Namibian people involved in the International Trade Administration Commission of SA and other customs union meetings it becomes clear that they are angry at SA’s heavy-handed manner in discussions, and the skewing of benefits.
They claim it is difficult to negotiate and they are not heard. So they went it alone. The writer should rather talk to the people of Namibia and Botswana and understand their deep frustration.
B Willemse
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
WANDILE SIHLOBO: Time for Sacu nations to reset agricultural collaboration
Agriculture minister optimistic on Gaborone’s fresh produce import ban
State paves way for preferential trade in Africa under AfCFTA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.