LETTER: Hold on to developers

Unless companies evolve we’ll continue to see skilled professionals leave SA

20 November 2024 - 16:37
SA’s developer talent is world class, but unless local companies evolve we will continue to see these skilled professionals leave.

A recent OfferZen report revealed that 64% of SA developers would quit if forced to return to the office. Yet many companies are ignoring this reality, clinging to outdated work models that hurt retention.

Developers want flexibility, fair pay and room to grow — this isn’t a wish list, it’s the baseline to keep talent engaged. In a time when entry-level and junior developers are seeing salaries weakened by inflation and limited career progression, we’re not offering enough to make staying in SA attractive.

It’s time for SA businesses to adapt. By embracing remote work policies, offering competitive compensation and investing in our developers’ futures, we not only retain talent but strengthen our economy.

Keeping our developers here is vital to building the data-driven economy that will empower SA to compete globally. If we don’t listen now we may soon be left with no-one capable of building the digital solutions needed to sustain our economy in the intelligence age.

Ferdinand Steenkamp
Co-Founder, Tregter

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

