LETTER: Artisanal mining confusion
Christopher Rutledge’s article refers (“Mantashe’s high-stakes chess game is risking life and limb”, November 20).
Is he saying “artisanal” miners should be allowed to mine at will, without any of the health, safety or environmental responsibilities imposed on formal mining companies?
And when these informal miners die, who is responsible? Who cleans up the environment once they move on? At what point does artisanal mining end and formal mining commence? Why impose draconian standards on formal mining if a free-for-all is allowed in the informal sector?
Mining is not a harmless activity. The term artisanal is an attempt to normalise a crude, dangerous and criminal activity. How about artisanal metal collectors, stripping infrastructure? Artisanal waste collectors leaving environmental destruction in their wake.
Do we have laws or don’t we? Do we impose standards or not? Either way, just apply and enforce the law.
Michael Blain
Via BusinessLIVE
