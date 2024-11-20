Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Anger is justified

Namibia and Botswana unhappy with SA’s heavy-handed manner in trade talks

20 November 2024 - 16:27
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Wandile Sihlobo makes a one-sided argument (“Time for Sacu nations to reset agricultural collaboration”, November 20).

If you talk to the Namibian people involved in the International Trade Administration Commission of SA and other customs union meetings it becomes clear that they are angry at SA’s heavy-handed manner in discussions, and the skewing of benefits.

They claim it is difficult to negotiate and they are not heard. So they went it alone. The writer should rather talk to the people of Namibia and Botswana and understand their deep frustration.

B Willemse
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Time for Sacu nations to reset agricultural collaboration

Neighbours should be open to discussions if they believe SA exports compromise their industries
Opinion
15 hours ago

Agriculture minister optimistic on Gaborone’s fresh produce import ban

John Steenhuisen optimistic Botswana’s recent election could pave way to better trade relations
National
2 weeks ago

State paves way for preferential trade in Africa under AfCFTA

Move aims to ensure a co-ordinated multi-agency effort between the government and stakeholders
Economy
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EXCLUSIVE: Former Vlakplaas askari first in the ...
Opinion
2.
CHRISTOPHER RUTLEDGE: Mantashe’s high-stakes ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Zama-zama issue cuts deep into ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Why should the world take ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
BRIAN BENFIELD: Is the FSCA losing its way?
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.